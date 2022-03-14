ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dubbing for Vijay Antony-starrer ‘Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan’ begins

By NewsWire
Dubbing for director Vijay Milton’s eagerly awaited action thriller ‘Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan’, starring actor Vijay Antony and Megha Akash in the lead, began on Monday with a simple pooja.

Sources close to the unit say that the crew has also begun other post-production work.

Director Vijay Milton, who is known for his cinematography skills as much as he is known for his directorial abilities, is now busy giving finishing touches to ‘Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan’, which sources say will release this summer. The film’s shoot is almost over except for some patch work.

Produced by Kamal Bohra, Lalitha Dhananjayan, Pradeep B, Pankaj Bohra, and S Vikram of Infiniti Film Ventures, the film will have Sarath Kumar playing a pivotal character.

More importantly, sources claim Captain Vijayakanth will be making his comeback to the silver screen through a special role in this film.

The team has shot major portions of the film in Diu-Daman, making it the first ever Tamil film to have been shot in these locations.

This apart, Kannada actors Dhananjaya and Pruthvi Ambar are making their debut in Tamil cinema through this film. The others in the star cast include Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Thalaivaasal Vijay, Surender Thakur, Praniti and director Ramana among others.

