BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Dublin-based Aircastle seeks insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The next and latest in line after Go First, SpiceJet airline is facing bankruptcy proceedings as the Ireland-based aircraft lessor Aircastle Ltd has moved the principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to launch a bankruptcy process against the airline.

Agreeing to hear the lessor’s plea, a two-member bench of the NCLT issued a notice to the airline and posted the matter for further consideration on May 17.

The bench led by NCLT President Ramalingam Sudhakar directed SpiceJet to attend the hearing on the given date.

Claiming default in dues payment, Aircastle has sought initiation of corporate insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet commented that the notice was issued routinely in connection with the Aircastle matter.

“In the Aircastle issue, notice was issued in normal course. There was no adverse ruling against SpiceJet. The court has recognised the fact that parties are under settlement discussions and they can continue to pursue the same,” the spokesperson said.

“There is no impact on flight operations,” the spokesperson added.

SpiceJet is facing a separate plea by Credit Suisse in the apex court alleging contempt of court. The case dates back to August 2022, when SpiceJet and Credit Suisse had agreed to settle a payment dispute of $24 million.

In April this year, however, Credit Suisse moved the top court alleging that the airline had failed to pay $4.9 million, as per the terms of settlement.

Before the top court, the airline’s counsel had assured the Supreme Court that it will make the payment in two tranches  in April and May.

While the NCLT will hear the insolvency plea filed by Aircastle against SpiceJet on May 17, the SC will also hear Credit Suisse contempt plea to verify the payment status.

20230508-214602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Outgoing BharatPe CEO to start VC fund, perform 40 lakh steps...

    S.Korean EV battery players eye global top spot

    Xiaomi says fully cooperating on alleged tax evasion probe

    Indian equities stay in green; Adani Ports, Power Grid top gainers...