Dublin-based Aircastle seeks insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet

SpiceJet has been issued a notice by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) following a petition submitted by aircraft leasing company Aircastle (Ireland) Ltd.

Aircastle is seeking to initiate insolvency resolution proceedings against the low-cost airline. The matter is listed for hearing on May 17.

The notice was issued by a two-member bench of the NCLT led by its President Ramalingam Sudhakar, which directed SpiceJet to attend the hearing on the given date.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet said that the notice was issued routinely in connection with the Aircastle matter.

“In the Aircastle issue, the notice has been issued in normal course. There was no adverse ruling against SpiceJet. The court has recognised the fact that the parties are under settlement discussions and they can continue to pursue the same,” the spokesperson said.

“There is no impact on flight operations,” the spokesperson added.

