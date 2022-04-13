SCI-TECHWORLD

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has launched an all-new browser for macOS in beta.

The company said that like its mobile app, DuckDuckGo for Mac is an all-in-one privacy solution for everyday browsing with no complicated settings.

“DuckDuckGo for Mac is not simply a replacement for ‘Incognito mode’ instead DuckDuckGo for Mac is designed to be used as an everyday browser that truly protects your privacy,” the company said in a blogpost.

“We have the features you expect from a browser like a password management, tab management, bookmarks, and more, plus privacy features you will love,” it added.

The company claims that it is already faster than Chrome on some graphics performance (using the Motion Mark 1.2. benchmark).

“Using an app designed to protect your privacy by default not only reduces invasive tracking, but it also speeds up browsing and eliminates many everyday annoyances like cookie consent pop-ups,” the company said.

