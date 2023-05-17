SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Dudamel takes charge of Mexico’s Necaxa

Former Venezuela national team boss Rafael Dudamel has been appointed head coach of Necaxa, the Mexican club said.

The 50-year-old replaces Argentine Andres Lillini, who departed last month after the club’s failure to qualify for the Liga MX Clausura playoffs, reports Xinhua.

His contract will initially be valid for the upcoming Liga MX Apertura season, which runs from July to December.

“We have been working with the desire to enter this highly competitive league. We know the demands of Mexican football well and what we most want is to start working soon,” Dudamel said in a statement released by Necaxa.

Dudamel, who was Venezuela’s head coach from 2016 to 2020, has been out of work since parting ways with Colombia’s Deportivo Cali last year.

