The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) will reopen from Tuesday, ushering in a new tourist season.

The tourist season at the national park begins from November 15 and ends on June 15 every year. During this period tourists and wildlife lovers can visit the DTR, the Kishanpur sanctuary and the Katarnia ghat wildlife sanctuary.

Field director, DTR, Sanjay Kumar Pathak said, “The tourists would be allowed to enjoy the Dudhwa safari besides watching the rich wild, aquatic and avian life there. This year, elephant rides inside rhino rehabilitation area have also been allowed.”

Dr Arun Kumar, minister of state for forests, environment and wildlife parks, will inaugurate the tourist season in Dudhwa.

However, tourists coming here will have to shell out more money than before as all rates, including entry fees, cottage, dormitory, vehicle and elephant riding charges, have been doubled and in some cases trebled.

“These rates were last revised in 2010 following the approval of the governing body of Dudhwa Tiger Conservation Foundation (DTCF),” said Pathak.

“Visitors entering Dudhwa will have to pay entry fees of Rs 300 per Indian adult while Rs 150 will be charged for every kid between 5 and 12 years of age. Entry fees for the students sponsored by a school or college will be Rs 50 per student,” he added.

Road fees, vehicle entry fees and forest route charge have been cumulatively revised to Rs 600 while guide fee has been revised to Rs 400 for Hindi or English-speaking guide and Rs 500 for bilingual. From this season, vehicle parking charges have been introduced under which day and casual visitors will have to pay parking charges between Rs 100 and Rs 500 as per their class of vehicle and parking slots.

