INDIA

Duleep Trophy: Saurabh Kumar leaves East Zone in tatters, puts Central Zone in pole position to reach semis

NewsWire
0
0

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar picked four quick wickets on day three’s play in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal, leaving East Zone in tatters at 69/6 in a chase of 300 and put Central Zone in pole position to reach the semi-finals, here on Friday.

The day began with Central Zone having a batting collapse, going from 124/0 to 239 all out, giving East Zone a target of 300 to chase at the Alur Cricket Ground. But Saurabh spun a vicious web around the East Zone batters, taking 4/39 and leaving them in a precarious position at stumps.

East Zone still need 231 runs, but have only four wickets in hand to achieve an improbable victory.

Resuming the day from 64/0 in 25.1 overs and leading at 124, Vivek Singh (56) and Himanshu Mantri (68) took their opening partnership to 124, before Ishan Porel castled the former.

It was followed by Shahbaz Nadeem taking out Mantri, and at the stroke of lunch, Shahbaz Ahmed got into the act by trapping Kunal Chandela lbw. Post the break, wickets continued to fall for Central Zone as Rinku Singh was taken out by Riyan Parag.

Porel’s remarkable show continued when he trapped Upendra Yadav and Saurabh lbw on successive deliveries. From there, Central Zone’s batting began to slide, though Saransh Jain stood up to hit 32 not out and take the side to 239, giving East Zone a challenging target of 300.

In defence, Saurabh drew first blood by castling East Zone captain Abhimanyu Easwaran for 11. After Sudip Kumar Gharami was dismissed by Avesh Khan, Saurabh trapped Anustup Majumdar lbw, followed by Shahbaz Ahmed and Shantanu Mishra being caught behind by wicketkeeper Upendra.

Central Zone captain Shivam Mavi landed a huge blow before stumps by trapping Kumar Kushagra lbw to put the team firmly in contention for the semi-finals.

Brief Scores: East Zone 122 in 42.2 overs and 69/6 in 22 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 18; Saurabh Kumar 4/33) trail Central Zone 182 in 71.4 overs and 239 in 87.5 overs (Himanshu Mantri 68, Vivek Singh 56; Ishan Porel 3/15, Shahbaz Ahmed 3/66) by 231 runs.

2023063031993

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shraddha Arya designs her bridal look for ‘Kundali Bhagya’ wedding sequence

    Delhi HC to hear plea for re-conduct UPSC Civil Services Exam...

    Unhappy MLA admitted to Surat hospital, Sena deputes 2 leaders to...

    Goa set to contribute to nation’s startup success story: CM Sawant