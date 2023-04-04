INDIALIFESTYLE

Dulheri village source of inspiration for cleanliness: Haryana CM

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday visited Dulheri village in Bhiwani district, which has become a source of inspiration for the Swachhata Abhiyan across the country.

“Dulheri village has done the work of spreading the message of cleanliness in the country, for which the locals deserve appreciation,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised the Swachhata Abhiyan of Dulheri village in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

The Chief Minister said: “Tractor-trailers will be given in 135 big villages of the state under the Swachhata Abhiyan and the number of ‘safai karamcharis’ will also be increased as per the requirement.”

He said other villages should also follow the Swachhata Abhiyan, considering Dulheri village as a model.

Khattar instructed the Deputy Commissioner and the local representatives to conduct Swachhata Abhiyan in the villages like Dulheri village.

“Under the Swachhata Abhiyan, manure will be prepared by composting the garbage of the village within one to two acres of land,” he said, adding that the panchayat can also earn by selling this manure.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 5 lakh to Yuva Swachhata Jan Sewa Samiti of Dulheri village for cleanliness drive.

20230404-175803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala cop suspended for misusing accused’s phone

    Parliamentary panel to meet tech firms representatives today

    Woman dies in Banke Bihari temple in Mathura

    IAF completes rescue operations in Deoghar ropeway incident