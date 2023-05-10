INDIA

Dull polling in mining baron Janardhan Reddy’s constituency

Polling was underway on a dull note in Karnataka’s Gangavati assembly constituency, from where mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy is contesting.

The polling percentage in Koppal district was 21.46 at 11 a.m. Koppal is a district in North Karnataka and there are five assembly constituencies in the district.

While Kanakagiri assembly constituency in the district recorded the highest voting at 11 a.m. at 26.27 per cent, Gangavati recorded 16.95 per cent polling which is the lowest.

Kushtagi assembly constituency recorded 22.92 per cent polling, Koppal, 19.12 per cent and Yalaburga 21.83 per cent.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly polls is scheduled on May 13.

