Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan has appreciated the gesture of superstar Yash and thanked him for his hospitality during his shoot in Karnataka’s Mysuru.

Mysuru is the hometown of Rocking star Yash. Dulquer stated, “He is the kindest and best host. He sent me and my team more food than we could eat when we were both filming in Mysuru.”

Addressing Dulquer, Yash had posted that “the next time you are back in my hometown, a native cuisine spread will await you.”

The fans of both superstars are celebrating the friendship, mutual respect for each other. Yash’s fans have appreciated his simplicity and friendly nature.

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was also appreciated by south superstars for his gestures towards hosting them in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. Many had remembered Puneeth’s gesture of sharing great food with them.

