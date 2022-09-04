ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dulquer Salmaan pens adorable b’day wish for wife Amaal Sufiya

Dulquer Salmaan, who is basking in the success of his just-released romantic entertainer, ‘Sita Ramam’, has penned an adorable birthday wish to his wife Amal Sufiya.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer wrote: “Wishing my dearest Am, the happiest birthday! This marks a dozen that we’ve celebrated together. Where did all this time go?

“I’m getting older but you look the same. Thank you for holding fort when I’m constantly away. For making sure Marie has one parent who doubles up as both. For all the new chapters you help write in the book of our lives. And forever discovering the world with me.

“I hope you have the best birthday. Just as you like it. Simple, sweet and surrounded by your people and full of love. Happy birthday again boo. I love you long time !”

The actor also posted a series of pictures of him with his wife on the occasion.

Several of his industry friends, notably Vikram Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Raashi Khanna and Kalyani Priyadarashan reacted to Dulquer’s post, with many of them going on to wish Amaal a happy birthday as well.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, commenting on Dulquer’s post, wrote: “Happy birthday Amaal Salmaan!!! And can I say how nice are these photos! Who is taking them?!”

