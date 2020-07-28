Canindia News

Dulquer Salmaan’s new film is all about love and war

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE00

South star Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to feature in a period love story directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

The makers of the film launched a concept poster on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday today, depicting a beautiful telegram. Dulquer is seen as an army man in a silhouette image, wherein two hands joining together embodies his romantic side.

The film, to be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, was announced on Tuesday.

The actor will be playing the role of Lieutenant Ram in the film.

The concept poster, wishing the star a happy birthday, has a tagline: “Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha” in Telugu, and “Yuddathodoppam Ezhuthapetta Lieutenant Raminte Pranaya Katha” in Malayalam.

In Tamil the tagline reads: “Ranuva Veeran Ram Poruttri Ezhudhiya Kadhal Kathai”.

Set in the backdrop of “Love in the war”, the film will have music by Vishal Chandrashekar.

Related posts

Rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal has a sweet birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Tamil Nadu theatres announce new revenue sharing model

CanIndia New Wire Service

Aus Parliament passes ‘biggest economic lifeline’ in history

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.