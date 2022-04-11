ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Dulquer Salman’s Telugu debut titled ‘Sita Ramam’

NewsWire
0
0

Malayalam star Dulquer Salman is all set to make his Tollywood debut under Hanu Raghavapudi’s direction.

The producers of the movie have now made the title announcement on the occasion of Rama Navami.

Billed as a story related to war, the movie is titled ‘Sita Ramam’. Dulquer is said to be essaying the role of a soldier, while his love story will be depicted in a beautiful way in the movie.

The producers of ‘Sita Ramam’ released a video, which features Sumanth’s voiceover, while Rashmika Mandanna’s role in the title glimpse is introduced as a character with shades of Lord Hanuman, who helps Rama to bring back Sita in the Ramayana.

Mrunalini Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna are the female leads in the movie, while it also stars Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, Sumanth, and others in crucial roles.

20220411-130003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bal Shivaji’ to be made on life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    Tahir Raj Bhasin recalls romantic stunt with Taapsee Pannu in Looop...

    Samantha highlights importance of mental toughness

    Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer ‘Hit’ to release on May 20, 2022