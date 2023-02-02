An incident of a girl committing suicide after being allegedly dumped by a youth was reported from Belagavi district in Karnataka on Thursday.

The deceased girl has been identified as Tejashwini Gangappa Gujjar (21). The incident took place at Tavamshi village in Belagavi district three days back, but came to light on Thursday.

According to the police, the family members of Tejaswini have alleged that she was in a relationship with a person named Asif Desai for the past two years.

Despite promising to marry Tejaswini, Asif reportedly backed out and ended the relationship. Unable to take the pain, Tejaswini committed suicide by consuming pesticide at her residence.

The family members of Tejaswini are holding Asif responsible for her death.

The family members have also claimed that Asif was earlier imprisoned in connection with an attempt to murder case.

The police have registered a case against Asif and taken up the probe.

