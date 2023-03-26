INDIA

'Duragraha' not 'Satyagraha': BJP attacks Congress

The BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress and called its ‘Satyagraha’ as ‘Duragraha’ on Sunday.

The Congress is staging ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at the Rajghat against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader R.P. Singh said, “It is clear from this what kind of Satyagraha the Congress is doing. The murderer of Sikhs (Jagdish Tytler) has joined this Satyagraha. Congress cannot survive without Tytler. The party invites him to every event.”

Singh said that this is not Satyagraha, but an attempt is being made to reinstate Jagdish Tytler, who is accused of killing Sikhs. In February this year, Tytler was elected a member of the Congress Committee.”

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Congress party and said the Satyagraha was a ‘Duragraha’ against the OBCs & Courts.

Poonawalla said, “Today’s so-called Satyagraha by the Congress showed their Duragraha for court and and for the constitution because it was a court that convicted Rahul Gandhi…It is a Duragraha against the OBC samaj to support such a statement.

“t was also against the Sikh community by allowing Jagdish Tytler to be part of this so-called Satyagraha. He said that time and again Congress was rubbing salt into the wounds of the Sikh community.” Poonawalla said that Tytler was being patronised by the Congress during the MCD elections and Bharat Jodo Yatra too.

Poonawalla said that Mahatma Gandhi fought to unite India where as “Rahul Gandhi insults India, insults the poor and weak communities and OBC samaj, insults the Sikh community and the Constitution”.

