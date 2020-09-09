Duraimurugan elected DMK General Secretary, T.R. Baalu is Treasurer

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) Senior DMK leaders Duraimurugan and T. R. Baalu were on Wednesday elected unopposed as the Party’s General Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President M. K. Stalin made the announcement at the party’s General Council meeting held at the party headquarters here.

The party also appointed senior leaders K. Ponmudy and A. Raja as Deputy General Secretaries. The party now has five Deputy General Secretaries.

The post of General Secretary fell vacant following the death of K. Anbazhagan this March.

The party had earlier convened the General Council meeting on March 29 to elect a new General Secretary, but it got postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Senior party leader and former Minister Duraimurugan had resigned as Treasurer and was tipped to be elected as the General Secretary.

However, as the General Council meeting was not held on March 29, Stalin had announced that Duraimurugan would continue as the Treasurer.

–IANS

vj/khz/bg