INDIA

Duraimurugan moves resolution in TN assembly against Mekedatu dam

By NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Water Works Minister and senior DMK leader, S. Duraimurugan has moved a resolution in the assembly against Karnataka government allocating money in the Budget for building Mekedatu dam over Cauvery river.

In the resolution the Minister petitioned the Government of India not to grant permission to Karnataka to build a dam across Mekedatu.

He said that the proposal to construct a dam at Mekedatu has to be considered as an act of stopping water to Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka government in its budget for 2022-23 allocated an amount of Rs 1,000 crore for the Mekedatu dam project.

The Minister had earlier in a public meeting said that even if Karnataka had allocated an amount of Rs 5,000 crore, the people of Tamil Nadu will not allow a single brick to be laid for the construction of the dam. He also said that the Mekedatu dam issue was still pending before the Supreme Court and the Karnataka government should not have allocated this amount for the construction of the dam.

20220321-122603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Battle for UP: Priyanka to hold door to door campaign in...

Cremation of Unnao girls to take place on Friday

CCEA approves continuation of PMGSY-I, PMGSY-II

Fire breaks in Delhi shoe factory, no casualty