Tamil Nadu Water Works Minister and senior DMK leader, S. Duraimurugan has moved a resolution in the assembly against Karnataka government allocating money in the Budget for building Mekedatu dam over Cauvery river.

In the resolution the Minister petitioned the Government of India not to grant permission to Karnataka to build a dam across Mekedatu.

He said that the proposal to construct a dam at Mekedatu has to be considered as an act of stopping water to Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka government in its budget for 2022-23 allocated an amount of Rs 1,000 crore for the Mekedatu dam project.

The Minister had earlier in a public meeting said that even if Karnataka had allocated an amount of Rs 5,000 crore, the people of Tamil Nadu will not allow a single brick to be laid for the construction of the dam. He also said that the Mekedatu dam issue was still pending before the Supreme Court and the Karnataka government should not have allocated this amount for the construction of the dam.

