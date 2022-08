Army Red held Chennaiyin FC 2-2 in a Group C match of the Durand Cup 2022 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, here on Saturday.

For Chennaiyin, Julius Duker (89th) and Edwin Vanaspaul scored late (90+4th) while L. Khongsai (55th) and Liton Shil (90+6th) scored for the Armymen.

Chennaiyin FC fielded eight new players in their starting line-up — Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Duker, Sajal Bag, Jiteshwar Suingh, Jockson Dhas, and Petar Sliskovic — while skipper Anirudh Thapa, goalkeeper Debjit Majumdar and Narayan Das were the old faces.

After a slow start, Thomas Brdaric’s men eased into the game and dominated proceedings for most of it. Croatian forward Sliskovic was played through by Jiteshwor but his shot sailed over the crossbar.

Thapa then made a lunging effort right at the brink of half-time but the Army Red custodian showed good reflexes to deny the two-time ISL Champion as both sides failed to break the deadlock at half-time.

Army Red broke the deadlock through L. Khongsai’s header from a corner 10 minutes after the change of ends. Trailing by a goal, Chennaiyin FC changed gears in a bid to find the much-needed equaliser in the final quarter of the game.

In the 69th minute, Duker’s shot hit a flurry of red shirts to deny Chennayin a way back into the contest. A couple of minutes later, Sliskovic got a double chance inside the box but failed to find the back of the net.

The final moments of the match witnessed heart-thumping action as three goals were scored in a span of 10 minutes. Duker scored the equaliser for Chennaiyin from Thapa’s corner in the 89th minute.

Edwin Vanasapaul scored his first goal for the club to hand Chennayin the lead with a thunderous volley from outside the box. But two minutes later Liton Shil equalised for Army Red to draw curtains on the nail-biting contest.

Chennaiyin FC will face reigning ISL champions Hyderabad FC in their second group stage fixture on August 26.

