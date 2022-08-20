SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Durand Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan lose 2-3 to Rajasthan United

ATK Mohun Bagan went down 2-3 to Rajasthan United in dramatic fashion in a Durand Cup 2022 match at the Salt Lake stadium, here on Saturday.

Kiyan Nassiri had fired his team in front in the 43rd minute only to see Rajasthan equalise in first-half stoppage time through Bektur Amangeldiev.

New signing Ashique Kuruniyan then fired ATK Mohun back in front in the 46th minute but saw the lead wiped out again through Lalremsanga in the 61st minute. Rajasthan then struck in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Gyamar Nikum silenced the stadium with a game-clinching goal.

ATK Mohun Bagan, playing their first game of the season, got off to a flying start with chances aplenty in the opening exchanges. The biggest opportunity fell to Liston Colaco, who was played in on goal in the 11th minute by Joni Kauko, but he fired wide of the target.

Colaco then saw his free-kick tipped over the bar twenty minutes later as ATK Mohun Bagan continued to threaten. Nassiri then broke the Rajasthan resistance as he finished off a fine cross from Ashique Kuruniyan two minutes from the interval. However, at the other end, Amangeldiev scored an almost identical goal to put the I-League side back on level terms going into the break.

Ashique, who had a good first half in green and marron, made a dream start to the second as he scored from a Hugo Boumous pass to put ATK Mohun Bagan in front.

Juan Ferrando’s men remained on the front foot as Nassiri was denied by a good save by the goalkeeper. But on the hour mark, Amangeldiev turned provider as Lalremsanga equalised for Rajasthan to finish off a good move.

Manvir Singh had a big chance to score with the net virtually empty with a quarter of an hour to play but couldn’t keep his shot down. Nassiri then struck the woodwork in the 82nd minute just minutes after Rajasthan’s William saw his effort sail inches over the bar at the other end.

Manvir then missed another big chance to give ATK Mohun Bagan the lead two minutes from time before the Mariners were punished for being wasteful as Nikum gave Rajasthan United the lead in the fifth minute of stoppage time. There was no time to recover from that late goal as Rajasthan United walked away with all three points.

The Mariners are now back in action in an all-ISL affair against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday.

