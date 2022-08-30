SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Durand Cup 2022: Champions FC Goa finish campaign with 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC

NewsWire
0
0

Champions FC Goa (FCG) finished their Durand Cup 2022 campaign with a 2-2 draw against the Sunil Chhetri led Bengaluru FC (BFC) in a Group A encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), here on Tuesday.

The Gaurs came from behind in the second half to share the spoils with Phrangki Buam and Lesly Rebello scoring to cancel out first half goals by Sunil Chhetri and N Siva Sakthi.

The Blues dominated the game from the start and had the majority of the possession in the first half. They did not give the Gaurs any chance to settle down in the game. They were creating openings in the Gaur’s half and putting pressure on the youngsters.

The first goal came in the 24th minute from a free- kick, after Rohit Kumar was fouled just outside the box. Sunil Chhetri curled one delightfully into the top right corner to give BFC a deserving lead. It was the talisman’s third goal of the tournament.

BFC continued to dominate in the middle with Bruno Ramires in particular, who was providing accurate balls to the wingers Udanta Singh and Namgyal Bhutia. The pair were always willing to run into the open spaces left by the Goan defence.

One such ball from Bruno found Udanta who headed it across the six-yard box for N Siva Sakthi to score his second of the tournament and double BFC’s lead.

BFC began the second half brightly but FCG showed more vigour and hunger to comeback in the game. They started to press higher up the pitch and started to create more chances. The BFC midfield and defence came under pressure and the first goal came from a mistake by them.

A weak header to the keeper by Rohit Kumar was poached by Buam, who rounded off keeper Amrit Gope, to finish with consummate ease.

Goa had their spirits up and started to have even more meaningful attacks. The second goal came in the 63rd minute from a darting run by Vasim Inamdar, who pushed the ball ahead for Captain Lesley Rebello to finish from in-between the keeper’s legs.

20220830-200002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL 2021-22: Contrasting fortunes collide as ATK Mohun Bagan, SC East...

    ISL: Mumbai decimate Odisha 6-1, set up league finale against Bagan

    ISL: Jamshedpur survive Bengaluru fightback to win 3-2

    My dream is to win all the tournaments that ATK Mohun...