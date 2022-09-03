SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal FC edge Mumbai City FC 4-3

NewsWire
0
0

Cleiton Silva scored a late winner as East Bengal FC beat Mumbai City FC 4-3 in a Group B clash in the Durand Cup 2022 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, here on Saturday.

The first half saw six goals as East Bengal FC scored through Sumeet Passi (17′, 34′) and Silva (22′) but Mumbai City FC came back from behind to make it 3-3 through goals from Greg Stewart (27′) and Lalianzuala Chhangte (36′, 43′).

However, Mumbai City still finished top of Group A courtesy of their superior goal difference. Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan became the two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals from Group B.

Mumbai City FC created the first opening of the match when Mandar Rao Dessai sent a low cross that was poked goalwards by Jorge Pereyra Diaz but the shot went just wide in the 9th minute.

East Bengal FC then went in front through a header from Passi, who converted a deep cross from Jerry Lalrinzuala in the 17th minute. Five minutes later, Silva curled home a stunning free-kick to make it 2-0 to the Red and Gold brigade.

Stewart then halved the deficit five minutes later with a fine left-footed finish but East Bengal FC restored their two-goal lead when Passi’s cross went through goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz.

However, Mumbai City stormed back through two goals from Chhangte to make it 3-3 going into the break.

Both managers managed to stem the flow of goals in the second half as both defences upped their game. East Bengal FC managed to make the decisive blow when Silva finished off a superb counter-attacking move to put Stephen Constantine’s team 4-3 up with nine minutes to play.

Kamaljit Singh then made a sine save to deny Stewart from making it 4-4 as East Bengal FC held on to win their first match of the Durand Cup.

20220903-211602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dutch coach Frank de Boer quits after Euro 2020 loss

    Injuries and Covid-19 limit Ancelotti’s options ahead of Cadiz clash

    Pandemic has made Indian football team more resolute: Chief coach

    La Liga: Real Madrid can take another step toward title in...