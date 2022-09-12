SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad beat Rajasthan United to qualify for semifinal

Indian Super League (ISL) winner Hyderabad FC put in a strong performance against I-League side Rajasthan United to claim a 3-1 win in the Durand Cup 2022 quarterfinals here at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (6′), Akash Mishra (45′) and Javi Siverio (68′) found the back of the net for Manolo Marquez’s team while Martin Chaves (29′ pen) scored at the other end from a spot-kick in an entertaining 3-1 win for HFC.

This win knocks Rajasthan United out of the competition while Hyderabad are set to face Bengaluru FC in the second Semifinal in a few days.

Under the lights, even as it was pouring down, Bart Ogbeche took just six minutes to get himself on the scoresheet as he thumped in a header from the edge of the box to convert a Borja Herrera cross and take Hyderabad into an early lead.

It was Hyderabad who then piled the pressure on for most of the game but against the run of play, Rajasthan were offered a way back when Akash Mishra handed an awkward high ball and the referee pointed to the spot.

Laxmikant Kattimani was beaten but HFC did not take long to restore their lead. Akash Mishra popped up with a stunning goal, as he drove a long-range effort from the left into the far corner to bring it back to 2-1 before the break.

Javi Siverio effectively decided the tie after he converted from a Halicharan Narzary cross just after the hour mark. It was Narzary’s first touch after coming on as a sub while Siverio bagged what was his first goal of the current Durand Cup campaign.

The likes of Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Sweden Fernandes, Nikhil Poojary and Lalchungnunga Chhangte all came close on a few occasions while Martin Chaves also hit the bar at the other end in an eventful second half.

But it was the determination of Odei Onaindia and Nim Dorjee Tamang, that rarely allowed the I-League side a clear shot at Kattimani’s goal for most of the game.

This win takes Hyderabad FC to their first ever Semifinal in the Durand Cup as they take on fellow ISL side Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on September 15.

