SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Durand Cup 2022: Jamshedpur FC beat FC Goa 1-0

NewsWire
0
1

Jamshedpur FC needed a late goal to claim the first win of their Durand Cup 2022 campaign as they edged FC Goa 1-0 at the Salt Lake stadium, here on Friday. Tapan Halder (84′) scored the only goal of the game as the Red Miners kept their campaign alive.

Carlos Santamarina’s team started well and created the first opening in the 20th minute when Ruatmawia forced FC Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari into a save.

Keisan Angelo Singh then went close for Jamshedpur FC five minutes from the interval with a powerful drive from distance. The Red Miners though couldn’t make their dominance count as the two teams were locked at 0-0 at the break.

Jamshedpur FC continued to push for the goal in the second half and were presented with a golden chance to break the deadlock when they won a penalty. However, Tiwari saved from Vinil Poojary from the spot to keep the game level at 0-0 with little over a quarter of an hour to play.

Minutes later, Phrangki Buam got a golden chance to put FC Goa in front but his shot was straight at the goalkeeper. Jamshedpur FC then punished FC Goa for that miss as Halder kept his composure in front of the goal to break the deadlock six minutes from time.

FC Goa pushed for an equaliser but Jamshedpur FC held on to pick up their first win of the Durand Cup 2022 and make Group A very interesting.

FC Goa take on Bengaluru FC in their final group game on Tuesday and have to win to have any chance of progressing. As for Jamshedpur FC, they face a must-win situation as well when they take on Indian Air Force FT a day later.

20220826-232804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s Asian Cup: India face Chinese Taipei in a do-or-die clash

    La Liga: Real Madrid flop Jovic set for move to Italy

    Three teams share lead after La Liga matchday 1

    Sterling racially abused after Man City’s semi-final win