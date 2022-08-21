Mohammedan SC beat Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in a Group A match of the Durand Cup 2022 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, here on Sunday.

Mohammedan SC began the game on the front foot as they got an opening in the very first minute. Faslu Rahman found room to shoot and Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Mohit Singh Dhami had to be alert to clear the danger.

Dhami then denied Rahman again in the 17th minute with a fine save as Jamshedpur FC kept their opponents at bay. Vinil Poojary then went close for Jamshedpur FC with a free kick.

Mohammedan then made their dominance count as Rahman poked home the rebound from a Dhami save in the 37th minute to give Mohammedan the lead which they preserved going into half-time.

Poojary had a good chance to draw Jamshedpur FC level in the second half but ballooned his shot over before Mohammedan added a second goal to kill the contest. Abhishek Halder after combining well with Marcus Joseph unleashed a beautiful finish past the goalkeeper in the 71st minute.

Mohammedan then made it 3-0 as Joseph was the provider once again this time for SK Faiaz who made no mistake with the finish. Jamshedpur FC couldn’t conjure a late fightback as Mohammedan SC walked away with the points to go top of Group A.

The Red Miners will next be in action against FC Goa on Friday in a must-win game.

