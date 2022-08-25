SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United hold East Bengal to a goal-less draw

NewsWire
0
0

East Bengal were held to a goal-less draw by Rajasthan United in a Durand Cup 2022 match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK), here on Thursday.

Rajasthan who had got the better of ATK Mohun Bagan in their first match, produced another impressive result as they got a point against the other Kolkata giant on their own patch. For East Bengal, it was a similar story to their previous game where they failed to convert the chances that came their way and had to settle for a point.

The first opening came in the 15th minute when Aniket Jadhav sent in a dangerous cross in the box but it just evaded VP Suhair. Suhair then tested the Rajasthan goalkeeper Niraj Kumar with a shot from distance 12 minutes later but he was equal to the task.

Suhair had another chance to open the scoring in the 37th minute when he was fed inside the box by Tuhin Das but he could not keep his effort on target. The game remained deadlocked at 0-0 at the interval with East Bengal doing most of the attacking in the first half.

The Red and Gold brigade came really close to taking the lead in the 56th minute when Lalchungnunga hit the crossbar after some great work from Jadhav to send in his cross. East Bengal then had goalkeeper Kamaljit to thank as he saved a penalty from Rajastha’ United’s Remsanga in the 61st minute.

With a quarter of the hour to play, Rajasthan United came close again through Martin Chaves whose free-kick flew narrowly wide. Rajasthan finished the game strongly ‘ut couldn’t find the winner as the points were shared.

East Bengal next face ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby on Sunday.

20220825-234803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahim Ali extends stay at Chennaiyin FC until 2024

    Durand Cup: Jamshedpur FC, FC Bengaluru United win opening matches

    Germany arrive in Bucharest without injured Sule

    No investigation of Liverpool’s claim of “false positive”, says English Football...