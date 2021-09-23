The Durand Cup quarter-final match between Army Red and FC Bengaluru United (FCBU), scheduled for Friday at the Kalyani stadium, has been called off after a Army Red player tested positive for Covid-19 virus on Thursday.

As the player had come into contact with other teammates during Thursday’s training session, the Army Red squad decided to withdraw from the tournament as a result and FCBU received a bye into the semi-finals.

All decisions have been taken, keeping in mind the health and safety of players and officials primarily and the continuity and success of the tournament, , the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of 130th Durand Cup informed in a release on Thursday.

It is learned that one player of Army Red tested positive in the mandatory Rapid Antigen Test conducted in the morning. He was asymptomatic while the other players have tested negative.

The organising committee has decided to go ahead with other matches as they are being held at other venues and there has not been any contact between the players since the last Covid test which had come negative for the said player.

Meanwhile, the LOC has also decided to shift the quarter-final match between FC Goa and Delhi FC from the Mohun Bagan ground to the Kalyani Stadium because of heavy rains in Kolkata.

–IANS

