Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC (HFC) began their Durand Cup campaign with a dominating 2-0 win over local favourites Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC at the Khuman Lampak stadium here on Monday.

This was TRAU’s second successive loss in the tournament. In the Group C encounter on in Monday’s first game, HFC scored two splendid goals through Halicharan Narzary in the 27th minute and Borja Herrera in the 52nd minute to seal three points.

TRAU FC, who were coming in after a 1-3 loss to rivals NEROCA in their opening game, started the brighter of the two sides. They controlled possession and looked for openings in the HFC defence. The ISL champs took a while to settle down in the match.

However, once they did, they started to stitch passes together and created chances. The first real chance came for HFC when Mohammed Yasir’s shot was directed straight at the keeper.

They took the lead in the 27th minute through a quality Halicharan Narzaray strike. It was Spaniard Borja’s pressing that forced an error from the TRAU midfield and the loose ball was latched on to by Halicharan, who curled a spectacular shot from distance into the top right corner of the post.

HFC slowed down the game after the goal but there was a lack of intention from the home players to get back the ball as well as the goal seemed to have deflated them. HFC took complete control of the proceedings in the second half, as they continued to play the attractive football that took them to the ISL summit last season.

The second goal also came through a screamer in the 52nd minute through Borja, who was rightly declared the Man of the Match. Mohammed Yasir found him from the right and the Spaniard took a sublime first touch to then produce a left footed scorcher into the top corner.

HFC continued to maintain total control of the game and created a host of chances but couldn’t convert. They hit the bar at least twice without luck. Coach Manolo Marquez brought on his regulars for the last half hour which totally shut down the game for TRAU.

