Prices of the durian fruit have hit record high in Vietnam due to low supply in the off season, local media reported on Monday.

Durians are sold at 150,000-190,000 Vietnamese dong ($6-8) per kg, three times higher than the same period last year, Xinhua reported citing the Vietnam News daily as saying.

The reason for the high price is that the fruit is still off-season and the supply is low while demand remains strong, it said.

In 2022, Vietnam reaped nearly $400 million from exporting durians, mainly to the Chinese market.

Vietnamese durians have many competitive advantages in the market thanks to year-round exports, the newspaper said.

In addition, the distance to transport durians from Vietnam to China only takes about one and a half days, which ensures fresh fruit and cheaper shipping costs than the those of Vietnam’s competitors, the association said.

