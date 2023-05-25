WORLD

Dust, snow storms in Mongolia kill 290,000 livestock

NewsWire
0
0

More than 290,000 livestock have been killed in the Mongolian provinces of Sukhbaatar and Khentii due to the recent dust and snow storms, local media reported on Thursday.

The overall number of fatalities is however, expected to increase since many livestock still remain still unaccounted for, Xinhua news agency quoted authorities as saying.

Heavy blizzards and intense dust storms swept through Sukhbaatar and Khentii provinces late last week, causing severe damage.

A total of 127 people, primarily nomadic herders, went missing in the provinces due to the storms.

Among them, 125 were found alive, while two were killed.

Mongolia has a harsh continental climate as strong winds, dust and snow storms are common.

20230525-151205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung to unveil new foldable phones next month

    UN, partners provide 900K Kenyans with safety nets to end hunger

    US sanctions relatives of Myanmar military leader

    US reaffirms willingness to engage Iran over nuclear issue