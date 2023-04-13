WORLD

Dust storm hits Mongolia

NewsWire
0
0

A strong wind and a heavy dust hit the southern Gobi provinces of Mongolia, the country’s meteorology and environmental monitoring agency said on Thursday.

The wind speed is reaching 18-24 metres per second in the provinces of Dundgovi, Umnugovi and Dornogovi, which are most affected by desertification, Xinhua news quoted the agency as saying.

In addition, snow and snowstorms are hitting the central and northern parts of the country including the national capital Ulan Bator.

The unstable weather is expected to continue in the coming days, the weather agency said, urging the public, especially nomadic herders and drivers, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

Mongolia has a harsh continental climate as strong winds, snow and dust storms are common during the spring.

Climate change-related desertification is the main factor behind the increasing frequency of yellow dust storms in Mongolia in recent years, according to the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

Mongolia has a total land area of 1,564,116 square km, and around 77 per cent of the country’s total territory has been affected by desertification and land degradation, according to official data.

20230413-150607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sikhs slam US correctional agency’s discriminatory beard policy

    Turkey says Sweden, Finland reject extradition requests for PKK, Gulen-linked suspects

    S.Korean Prez Yoon announces national mourning period over Itaewon stampede (Ld)

    Iran says no talks with West beyond JCPOA