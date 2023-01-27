INDIA

A dust storm hit the southeastern Mongolian province of Dornogovi on Friday, causing low visibility on roads.

The unstable weather was expected to prevail during the weekend, the provincial weather monitoring agency said in a statement.

Dornogovi, located in the Gobi Desert region of southern Mongolia, is one of the provinces most affected by desertification, Xinhua news agency reported.

Around 90 per cent of the province’s total territory had been somehow affected by desertification and land degradation, according to the provincial governor’s office.

In 2021, Mongolia launched a national campaign initiated by President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh to plant a billion trees by 2030 to combat climate change and desertification, in which Dornogovi set a target of planting at least 20 million trees.

