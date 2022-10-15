WORLD

Dutch Crown Princess leaves student flat after security threats

Dutch Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia has moved from her student flat in Amsterdam to the royal palace for security reasons, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima told local media.

“That has enormous consequences for her life. That means she doesn’t live in Amsterdam and can’t really go outside,” Queen Maxima said.

King Willem-Alexander described the situation with his daughter as “very difficult”, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I’m really proud of her for keeping it all up, to be honest,” Queen Maxima said.

The 18-year-old Crown Princess moved to a student flat in Amsterdam to live and study last summer.

Last month newspaper De Telegraaf reported that security measures surrounding the Princess had been significantly increased.

She and Prime Minister Mark Rutte allegedly appeared in organised crime communications, which may indicate plans for an attack or kidnapping.

The police and the public prosecution service made no further statements about the matter, but after the statements of the King and Queen it is clear that the threat is serious and that it has a serious impact on the life of the princess.

“I can assure you that everyone is doing their utmost to ensure Amalia is safe,” Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yesilgoz said in a statement on Friday.

“I can’t say anything about specific threats or specific security measures, but I guarantee that our security services are working hard day and night to ensure her safety.”

