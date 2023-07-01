INDIA

Dutch driver Van ‘t Hoff aged 18 dies in a crash at Spa-Francorchamps

Dutch racing driver Dilano van ‘t Hoff has died after an accident in the Formula Regional European Championship at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

The 18-year-old MP Motorsport driver, competing in the second race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, was involved in a multi-car collision in wet conditions during the final race of the weekend, the organisers announced.

The race on Saturday was red-flagged and not restarted.

“Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine sadly announces the death of MP Motorsport driver Dilano Van ‘t Hoff. The incident happened during Spa-Francorchamps Race 2. We want to express our sincere condolences to the family, team and friends,” a statement from the championship read.

“Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, and SRO Motorsports Group join Alpine and ACI in expressing their sincerest condolences to the driver’s family, team and friends,” it added.

Organisers of the headline GT race, the 24 Hours of Spa, said on social media: “All start line entertainments for the 24 Hours of Spa have been cancelled and there will be a minute’s silence before the start of the race to honour the memory of Dilano.”

Notably, the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine is a European Formula 3 racing series intended to be a stepping stone to the FIA Formula Three Championship.

“We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van ‘t Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps,” Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali said on Twitter.

“Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” he added.

