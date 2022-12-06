WORLD

Dutch economy to see slower growth in next 2 yrs

NewsWire
0
0

The Dutch Rabobank warned that after impressive recovery growth rates in 2021 and 2022, the economy in the Netherlands is expected to witness slower growth in the next two years.

Due to the strong growth in the first half of the year, the economic growth figure in terms of total assets for 2022 is still expected to be 4.2 per cent, the second-largest bank in the Netherlands said in a statement.

“But for 2023 and 2024, we expect a significantly lower growth rate,” Xinhua news agency quoted Rabobank as saying

Scarcity and rising prices continue to plague the Netherlands and important trading partners, while the government wants to stimulate the economy, the statement continued.

“In our view, this situation pushes the economy into a ‘muddling through’ mode: neither strong contraction, nor strong growth. We therefore expect the Dutch economy to grow by just 0.6 per cent in 2023, followed by 1.0 per cent in 2024,” it added.

“Inflation has fallen slightly in recent months,” the Rabobank said.

“But that cannot prevent average inflation over the whole of 2022 from ending in double digits. We assume 11.6 per cent, followed by 4.2 per cent in 2023.”

In its projections of September 2022, the Netherlands’ Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis projected a 1.5 per cent GDP growth for 2023.

20221206-104604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reece Topley pulls out of The Hundred in order to be...

    Iran says finalises talks with Russia on gas purchase, swap

    FB’s tools tracking people seeking abortion services: Report

    NZ mulls more quarantine-free bubbles for vaccinated visitors