WORLD

Dutch govt plans new levy for fossil fuel companies

NewsWire
0
0

The Dutch government has said that it plans to raise 3.2 billion euros ($3.2 billion) through a new levy on companies in the fossil fuel sector.

The funds will be used to ease the burden of the energy crisis on consumers, Xinhua news agency reported.

The so-called “temporary solidarity contribution” for crude oil, natural gas, coal and petroleum refining companies will be introduced retroactively over the year 2022, according to a letter sent to the Dutch parliament by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday.

In this way, large profits from increased energy prices will be additionally taxed.

The 3.2 billion euros the government expects to raise through the levy will be used to partly compensate for an energy cap for small consumers affected by high energy prices, the letter said. (1 euro 1 US dollar)

20221102-035204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shops in France will be ordered to close doors when using...

    Sri Lanka keeps interest rates unchanged

    Pakistan to participate in Asian Track Cycling Championship in New Delhi

    Imran ‘thanks’ Opposition for boosting his party’s popularity