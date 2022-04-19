SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Dutch men’s cricket coach Ryan Campbell in ICU after suffering a heart attack

The current Netherlands men’s cricket head coach Ryan Campbell is in intensive care unit here after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. The fifty-year-old felt chest pains and difficulty breathing while out with his family on Saturday.

“As of Sunday night local time, Campbell was still unresponsive in hospital, though had made attempts to breathe on his own, according to Perth journalist and friend of the Campbell family, Gareth Parker,” ICC said on Tuesday.

Campbell had been travelling back to Europe from the Dutch team’s tour of New Zealand, and had visited friends and extended family in his home city of Perth just a week earlier, the report said.

The 50-year-old West Australian played two ODIs and three T20Is.

Campbell was appointed Dutch coach in January 2017, and as a player also represened Hong Kong at international level. He featured for Hong Kong in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, becoming the oldest player to make his T20I debut at the time at 44 years and 30 days.

He had added Sussex coach Ian Salisbury as a specialist coach to the support staff ahead of the men’s T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE last year.

