WORLD

Dutch PM apologises for Netherlands’ slavery past

NewsWire
0
0

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologised for the Netherlands’ past role in slavery, adding that it must be recognised in “the clearest terms” as “a crime against humanity”.

At the National Archives in the Hague, Rutte told organisations advocating for recognition of the consequences of slavery that the Dutch government has enabled, encouraged, maintained and benefited from slavery for centuries,reports Xinhua news agency.

“For centuries, people have been commodified, exploited and mistreated in the name of the Dutch state,” Rutte said.

“Under Dutch state authority, human dignity has been trampled in the most horrific way. Few Dutch governments after 1863 have seen and recognized that the slavery past had and still has a negative impact. For that I apologize on behalf of the Dutch government.”

In former and current parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, such as Suriname, Aruba, Curacao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, members of the Dutch government will start to discuss what those apologies mean on the ground with the organisations and authorities involved.

Along with the formal apology, the Dutch government is expected to allocate 200 million euros to awareness projects and pledge to spend 27 million euros on a slavery museum.

More than 600,000 people from Africa and Asia were trafficked by Dutch merchants between the 17th and 19th Centuries, the BBC reported.

During the 17th Century, the Netherlands was one of the most prosperous trading nations in the world, in a period known as the “Golden Age” that saw huge advancements in science and culture.

Huge wealth was generated through state-mandated enslavement and exploitation.

20221220-121807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    More explosions heard in central Kiev (Ld)

    Russia plans to annex Kherson region by autumn: UK intel

    Shanghai suspends trans-provincial group tours

    Facebook testing new ways to organise, quickly access Groups