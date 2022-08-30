A strike by Dutch rail workers is set to enter its fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, halting almost all train services nationwide as well as to neighbouring Germany.

The industrial action by Dutch staff working for the state-owned railroad will bring most trains in the Netherlands to a standstill, reports dpa news agency.

The only rail services that will still be running are regional links that are operated by other providers, the rail company said on Monday.

Long-distance services to and from Germany will also be stopped completely.

Trains running from the German states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony to the Dutch border towns of Heerlen, Venlo and Hengelo will also remain in service.

Railroad staff have called the strike to demand higher wages.

20220830-090403