Dutee Chand finishes fifth in 200m

Napoli, July 12 (IANS) Ace sprinter Dutee Chand finished fifth in the women’s 200m final at the World University Games here on Friday.

Dutee clocked 23.30 seconds in the race, slower than her bronze-winning time of 23.24 at the Asian Championships in April. She has a personal best of 23 seconds in 200m.

Dutee, 23, also participated in the women’s 4x100m relay but the Indian quartet ended sixth in heat 1 and overall 13th with a time of 46.23 seconds.

The Indian men’s 4x100m relay team clocked 40.73 seconds to finish fourth in heat number 3 and 11th overall.

Dutee was taking part in her fifth race in three days.

–IANS

