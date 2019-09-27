Dutee out of Worlds, Jabir finishes 5th in semis

Doha, Sep 28 (IANS) Ace India sprinter Dutee Chand’s campaign in the World Athletics Championships came to an end here on Saturday. Chand, who took part only in the 100m dash in Doha, finished seventh in the heat with a time of 11.48 seconds.

The top three from the six heats and the next six best times overall make it to the semifinal that will be held on Sunday. Chand’s timing puts her out of contention on both counts. It is also 0.22 seconds lesser than her best time, which is also the national record in the category.

In a heat that included Jamaican reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson, Dutee had the fastest reaction time which led her to having a good start. She was ahead of the pack at the halfway stage but then fell behind in the final stretch.

Later, M.P. Jabir finished fifth in the semifinal of the the 400m men’s hurdles with a time of 49.71 seconds. He had managed a time of 49.62 in the heats on Friday which led to him qualifying for the semifinals.

The Indian 4×400 mixed relay will be in action later in the night.

–IANS

rkm/arm