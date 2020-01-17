Dwayne Johnson pens emotional letter to his late dad

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dedicated a post on social media to his dad expressing how much he loves him and how he always looked up to Rocky.

The post read: “I love you. You broke colour barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way through this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar.

“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Go rest high.”

As the post went viral, Netizens have flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote: “I am sooo sooo sorry for your loss, but so happy for the relationship you had with your dad. He left us with yet another legend, his son. I know you’ve made him sooo proud and will continue to do so. Until you see him again, may he Rest In Peace and much love and prayers to you and your family.”

“True words said there Mr Johnson”, wrote another.

Johnson’s father was a WWE Tag Team Champion and WWE Hall of Famer. He made history as the first African American world tag team champion as a member of the Soul Patrol alongside Tony Atlas.

The WWE released a statement earlier this week to express the company’s condolences to Rocky Johnson’s family.

–IANS

saurav/rt