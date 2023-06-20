ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Dwayne Johnson regrets not reconciling with his father before he passed away

Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to social media recently and expressed regret for not reconciling with his father before his death. In an emotional post, the ‘Black Adam’ actor reflected that the day is “a tricky thing” to deal with after his dad Rocky Johnson died in January 2020, at 75.

Johnson wrote on Twitter: “My old man died suddenly a few years ago. Unfortunately, we got in a fight about a month earlier and I never reconciled with him or even had a chance to say goodbye.”

So for me, every Father’s Day has become very tricky because there’s a lot of pain. But every Father’s Day is also one of my greatest days because I have three amazing daughters who tell me, ‘I love you, and Happy Fathers Day'”.

He further mentioned, quoted by aceshowbiz.com: “To my guys out there, if your old man is still around – consider it a blessing. Even if you and your dad are working through some complicated s**t. I’ve been there and I understand (sic).”

“But do your best to reconcile and get that drama behind you and get right with your dad. It’s important. Because the alternative is regret and I don’t want that for you,” he added.

