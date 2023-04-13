ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Dwayne Johnson’s post-workout ‘cheat’ meal leaves fans stunned!

NewsWire
0
0

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson moves mountains when it comes to workouts so, a little indulgence doesn’t harm when it comes to food.

The ‘Baywatch’ actor took his fans on an epic food journey as he posted his mammoth cheat meal recently. The wrestler-turned-actor, 50, had so much food he had to make two Instagram posts to share his feast – but some fans simply weren’t impressed at his choice, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The star went to town on the meal, sharing his huge portion on plate number one – a dozen eggs, two english muffins, one homemade biscuit and “super crispy” turkey bacon.

He joked his “beat up dinosaur hands made his muffins look kid size, while he gushed to his followers: “Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself.”

He followed up the post with meal number two, which consisted of coconut banana pancakes which he labelled “so damn good.”

Mirror.co.uk. further states that despite his claims, some fans didn’t feel the cheat meal was indeed a cheat despite its size.

20230413-152204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cyndi Lauper to be celebrated in documentary ‘Let The Canary Sing’

    Steve McQueen explains why ’12 Years A Slave’ wasn’t screened at...

    Netflix not showing its new ad-free plan to some users

    Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel roasts Will Smith slap, says ‘If anyone...