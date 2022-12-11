The dwindling supply of flowers has increased the price of Jasmine in the local markets of Tamil Nadu, especially the Madurai market.

Flower traders told IANS that the rains and morning mist have taken its toll on production of Jasmine and hence the supply is hit in Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Chennai markets.

R. Sukumaran, a flower trader in Madurai market while speaking to IANS said, “We used to get a daily two tonnes of Jasmine flowers but now with the morning mist and intermittent rains, production has been hit and this has taken a toll on the supply of the flower. The reduced supply has increased the price and on Saturday the price of Jasmine touched Rs 3000 per kilogram in Madurai market.”

Generally, Jasmine is available in Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore and Chennai markets at prices in the range of Rs 1000 to 1250 but the demand for the flowers has increased the prices.

Muthuvani Flower Merchants association president, Balachandran told IANS that only the price of Jasmine has increased while other flowers including Marigold, Button rose etc continue to have almost the same rate or a very minor increase.

The festival season and auspicious occasion and shortage of supply will lead to the continuation of the Jasmine price at the present rate, flower merchants told IANS.

With several weddings taking place during the Tamil auspicious month, the Jasmine price will continue to remain at the peak level for a few more days.

