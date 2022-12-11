INDIALIFESTYLE

Dwindling supply of flowers: Jasmine price shoots up to Rs 3K per kg in TN

NewsWire
0
0

The dwindling supply of flowers has increased the price of Jasmine in the local markets of Tamil Nadu, especially the Madurai market.

Flower traders told IANS that the rains and morning mist have taken its toll on production of Jasmine and hence the supply is hit in Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Chennai markets.

R. Sukumaran, a flower trader in Madurai market while speaking to IANS said, “We used to get a daily two tonnes of Jasmine flowers but now with the morning mist and intermittent rains, production has been hit and this has taken a toll on the supply of the flower. The reduced supply has increased the price and on Saturday the price of Jasmine touched Rs 3000 per kilogram in Madurai market.”

Generally, Jasmine is available in Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore and Chennai markets at prices in the range of Rs 1000 to 1250 but the demand for the flowers has increased the prices.

Muthuvani Flower Merchants association president, Balachandran told IANS that only the price of Jasmine has increased while other flowers including Marigold, Button rose etc continue to have almost the same rate or a very minor increase.

The festival season and auspicious occasion and shortage of supply will lead to the continuation of the Jasmine price at the present rate, flower merchants told IANS.

With several weddings taking place during the Tamil auspicious month, the Jasmine price will continue to remain at the peak level for a few more days.

20221211-131203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Leaked MIC gas covered half of Bhopal hours before factory’s siren...

    Is it end of the road for some in G-23 or...

    BJP-led NDA leading in Assam

    TTD’s Srivani Trust donors cannot change names after registration