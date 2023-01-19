Hours after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday alleged that Lt Governor V.K. Saxena had made “every possible effort to stop the work of cleaning Yamuna by putting pressure on the officers”, a Raj Niwas official said that he should have cited specific instances of the LG’s actions.

“Deputy CM should have cited specific instances of LG stopping works of cleaning Yamuna. But, he did not, because nothing of this sort happened. He is lying through the teeth blatantly to cover his failure, which is their characteristic style,” the official said.

The official said that the statements made by Sisodia are “nothing but habitual blatant lies aimed at protecting his Govt’s abject incompetence and failure, now that the NGT has exposed their contemptuous negeglect of Yamuna”.

“The current LG took over only seven months back and has since then taken concrete steps that have visibly started showing results in Najafgarh Drain and Yamuna”, he added.

Presenting the Demands for Grants in the Assembly, Sisodia said that the Arvind Kejriwal government will not let roadblocks hamper Delhi’s development. “LG made every possible effort to stop the work of cleaning Yamuna by putting pressure on the officers, despite the approval of the budget from the House, the funds to Delhi Jal Board were stopped,” he claimed, adding: “No matter how hard BJP and LG try to stop the work, the Delhi government will not stop the work of Delhiites.”

