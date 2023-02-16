All-rounder Gaurav Jathar starred in Income Tax’s four-wicket win over Bank of Baroda in the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil University Ground, on Thursday.

After batting first Bank of Baroda posted 181 for eight. The top-scorer for Bank of Baroda was Rohan Kadam with 62 off 38 balls, former Karnataka wicket-keeper CM Gautam chipped in with 37 off 31 balls and Rahul Dalal made 34 off just 16 deliveries. For Income Tax the top wicket-takers were Rakesh Prabhu (3-34), Ravi Jangid (2-31) and Yash Thakur (2-32).

In their response the chase was fashioned by Gaurav Jathar’s 67 off 42 balls. Vishant More made 49 off 36 balls, while Abhimanyu Singh and Anup Fulper played cameos. For Bank of Baroda the chief wicket-taker was Akshay SL (4-22).

The action in the tournament moves back to Nerul campus on Friday.

Brief Scores; Group C: Bank of Baroda 181-8 in 20 overs (Rohan Kadam 62, CM Gautam 37, Rahul Dalal 34; Rakesh Prabhu 3-34, Yash Thakur 2-32, Ravi Jangid 2-31) lost to Income Tax 183-6 in 19.3 overs (Gaurav Jathar 67, Vishant More 49; Akshay SL 4-22)-by four wickets

