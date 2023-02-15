India international Shivam Dube’s brilliant knock (84) went in vain as his side BPCL went down by seven wickets against RBI in the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup, here at the DY Patil University Ground on Wednesday.

After opting to bat, BPCL posted 170 for nine in their 20 overs. Dube top-scored with 84 off 59 balls with 13 boundaries and a six. Dube shared a 80-run fourth wicket stand with Sahil Jadhav. Thereafter, Dube shared crucial stands with other middle-order batters. Towards the end, Harshal Jadhav used the long handle to good effect as BPCL finished on 170 for nine in their 20 overs. The wickets were shared around by the RBI bowlers. Ankit Rajpoot (2-19), Ali Murtuza (2-6), Amit Mishra (2-22), Shahbaz Nadeem (2-42).

In their response, RBI chased down the target in 18.1 overs to finish on 172 for three. Sayan Mandal top-scored with an unbeaten 67 off 51 balls with eight boundaries and a six. Mandal shared a 101-run stand with Dhruv Shorey (53 off 36b, 5×4, 2×6). Mandal carried on as he finished unbeaten on 67 off 51 balls with eight boundaries and a six. Towards the end Sumit Kumar swung the bat around to seal the win. For BPCL it was their captain Kulkarni who was most successful (2-25).

In the other game at the DY Patil Stadium in the morning, Reliance 1 went down by eight wickets against Indian Navy. Batting first Reliance 1 posted 183 for five in their 20 overs and in response Indian Navy won by eight wickets.

Brief Scores

At DY Patil University Ground

Group B: BPCL 170-9 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 84, Harshal Jadhav 30; Ankit Rajpoot 2-19, Ali Murtuza 2-6, Amit Mishra 2-22, Shahbaz Nadeem 2-42) lost to RBI 172-3 in 18.1 overs (Sayan Mandal 67 n.o., Dhruv Shorey 53; Dhawal Kulkarni 2-25)-by seven wickets

At DY Patil Stadium

Group C: Reliance 1 183-5 in 20 overs lost to Indian Navy 185-2 by eight wickets

20230215-191602