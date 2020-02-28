DY Patil T20: Indian Oil, DY Patil A, BPCL and Income Tax in quarters

Nerul (Navi Mumbai), March 2 (IANS) Four of the eight quarterfinalists in the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup were identified here on Monday.

From Group A, Indian Oil and DY Patil A made it to the quarterfinals, while Group B saw BPCL and Income Tax book their place in the last eight stage.

On Monday, CAG beat Bank of Baroda in a Group C encounter by a narrow nine-run margin. Batting first, CAG posted 201/5 in their 20 overs at the DY Patil University Ground. Prashant Chopra (55) and D.B. Prashant (54) were the major contributors for CAG. In response, Rahul Dalal’s unbeaten 79 could not help Bank of Baroda overhaul the target as they finished at 192/5.

At the University Ground, Income Tax booked their quarterfinal berth with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Central Railway in a Group B match. Ravi Thakur (2/12) and Aashay Palkar (2/23) bowled incisive spells to shoot out Central Railway for a mere 95. Income Tax then chased down the target in just 8.5 overs

In a Group D contest, RBI beat Air India by seven wickets. Air India posted 148/8 in 20 overs with Manan Khakhar (55) and Rudra Dhanday (41) playing key parts. For RBI, Ali Murtaza (3/28) was the best bowler on view. RBI chased down the target in just 13.3 overs thanks to Kumar Deobrat’s 58.

In the afternoon, DY Patil A beat Mumbai Customs by eight wickets. Mumbai Customs batted first and made 137/8 in their 20 overs with Sachin Yadav’s 43 being the major contribution.

DY Patil A chased down the target in 16.1 overs with eight wickets to spare. Bravish Shetty (66 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (34) played key roles in the chase as DY Patil A booked their quarterfinal berth.

