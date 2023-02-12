Paulo Dybala’s spot-kick canceled out Roger Ibanez’s own goal as Roma secured one point after a 1-1 draw at Lecce in Serie A.

The hosts took an early lead in the seventh minute as a corner found Federico Baschirotto, whose header took a deflection off Ibanez into the net, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Giallorossi got back on level terms in the 17th minute when Dybala kept his cool to convert a penalty.

The away side had chances to turn the game around, but Lecce’s goalie Wladimiro Falcone provided a string of saves to keep the scoreline down.

It was an unfortunate day for another Rome-based team as Lazio conceded a 2-0 home defeat to Atalanta, allowing the Dea to catapult themselves into third place with 41 points.

Elsewhere, Empoli shared the spoils with Spezia at 2-2.

