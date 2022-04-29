INDIA

DYFI State conference: Kerala CM’s son-in-law, 2 others criticised

The ongoing 15th state conference of the CPI-M’s Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) saw members venting their ire against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law and State Tourism Minister P.A.Mohammed Riyas, new Rajya Sabha member A.A.Rahim and party legislator from Konni K.U.Jenish Kumar over their style of functioning.

While Riyas, Rahim and another office-bearer Satish came were criticised for furthering their own interests, Kumar was slammed for his regular visit to the famed-Sabarimala.

Ever since he became the son-in-law of Vijayan in 2020, Riyas’s rise in the party appeared to be fast tracked.

Not only was he given a safe seat to contest, but after winning, he was made the Minister of PWD and Tourism. His conduct conduct saw one of the top most and seasoned bureaucrats V.Venu moving out from the Tourism department after difference of opinion cropped up between the two.

Early this month, the CPI-M sprang a surprise by nominating A.A.Rahim for the Rajya Sabha and just prior to it, he was made the All India president of DYFI.

Though the proceedings at the state conference is out of bounds for the media, the developments inside are coming out thick and fast, which clearly shows the discontent against the top brass.

A total of 609 delegates are taking part in the event which ends on Saturday.

Incidentally, the CPI-M top leadership is unhappy over the details of the discussions being leaked.

